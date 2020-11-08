1/1
Harold Woodard
1942 - 2020
Harold Russell "Russ" Woodard
1942-2020
Harold Russell "Russ" Woodard passed away on October 20, 2020. He was born in Birmingham, AL on May 13, 1942 and was a longtime resident of Humble, TX. Russ was a graduate of Birmingham-Southern College and had a long career in tax accounting. Russ was a Vietnam War Veteran, having proudly served this country from 1964-1968. Very private about his experiences, his love for his country and the freedom we are granted were important to him. He loved sharing stories of family life and of times with friends. He was quick witted, generous and warm hearted. His love for his family and friends was immeasurable.
Russ was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Douglass Woodard, his parents, Harold Erselle Woodard and Ruth Sanders Jenkins, and his brother Michael Thomas Woodard. Survivors include daughters Michelle Woodard, Brooks Woodard O'Neal (Roger), Kathrine Woodard Guest (Ryan), and grandson Easton Douglass Guest. Russ also leaves behind many beloved cousins, extended family members and cherished friends he loved and considered family. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Children's Fresh Air Farm (a mission of Independent Presbyterian Church-501 Park Avenue, Birmingham) or the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
