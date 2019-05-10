Harrell Ross Rodgers, Jr.

1939-2019

Harrell Ross Rodgers, Jr. born August 25, 1939 lost his courageous struggle with cancer on May 3, 2019. He leaves behind his son Michael James Rodgers, his beloved friend Dawn Greksa and her husband Mark, and their five beautiful children Carla and her husband Andrew, Kevin, Vivian, Ava and Emily.

After receiving his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Iowa, Harrell taught at the University of Georgia, the University of Missouri-St. Louis and the University of Houston. At the latter he served twice as department chair and served ten years as the Dean of the College of Social Sciences. Harrell was a prolific scholar, and was the author, coauthor or editor of 25 books and numerous peer-review academic papers. His name is memorialized as the founder and a generous contributor to The Harrell Rodgers Travel Scholarship which supports graduate student travel to attend the meetings of the Midwest Political Science Association. He regularly lectured at Universities in Europe and Asia and made numerous presentations at professional conferences. He consulted with the Chinese government and numerous Chinese universities over twenty years, and made many lifelong Chinese friends. Harrell was a world traveler and an avid mountain hiker and nature lover. He jogged, biked and loved staying in shape.

Harrell gives his heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, physician assistants and the hospice staff who did their best to care for him during his 30-year battle with cancer. He is eternally grateful for their care, skill and support. A celebration of his life will occur at a future date.