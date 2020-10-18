Harriet Dubinski Zinn
1923-2020
Harriet Dubinski Zinn was born in San Antonio on the 26th of November 1923, and passed away in Houston on Friday, the 16th of October 2020. She was 96 years of age.
She is predeceased by her father, Elias Dubinski; mother, Beatrice Adams Dubinski; and her husband Julius Zinn. She is survived by her sons, Alan and his wife Barbara, Harvey and his wife Sharon, and Elias and his wife Janis; her grand children, Adrianne Willamson, Harvey Zinn, Jr. and Amy, Jeffrey and Kathleen, Audrey, Andrew, Scott and Forreste Markowitz, Danny and Jessica Markowitz, and Mike and Wendy Dutton; great-grandchildren, Hunter Fishel, Hampton, Bennett, Tremble, Luke, Oliver, Josey, and Julius (JW), Max and Brandon Markowitz, Alexis and Kylie Markowitz, and Kacy and Lacy Dutton.
The family wishes to acknowledge with special thanks her caregivers, Gail Glover, Kim Moseray, Willie Mae, Cindy, Loretta and Amy and all the Doormen and women at the Four Leaf Towers and the Houston Hospice purple team.
Harriet graduated Thomas Jefferson High School San Antonio Texas and proceeded to attend the University of Texas where she met her husband on the first day on Campus.
She loved to play Mah Jong and Poker with her friends and her monthly day trips to Lake Charles for her Video Poker adventure at the Golden Nugget or L'Auberge casinos.
The family will gather for a private interment at Emanu El Memorial Park in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Julius and Harriet Zinn Fund at Congregation Emanu El, 1500 Sunset Blvd., Houston, TX, 77005.
Please visit Harriet's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.