Harris Worchel
1956 - 2020
Harris Maurice Worchel
Harris Maurice Worchel, 63, passed away on September 9, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1956, to Albert and Marilyn Leff Worchel.
He graduated from the High School for Performing and Visual Arts in Houston Independent School District in 1974, The University of Houston in 1980, and from Sam Houston State University in 1986, with a Master's degree in Library Science.
Harris is survived by his loving wife, Dayna, and his daughter Sara Worchel, who adored him with all of her heart. He is also survived by his father, Albert Worchel and life partner Larry Helm, sister Lois Elitzky (Jon), a niece and nephews.
Harris was a loving, kind, and devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. He loved his University of Houston Cougars, and his Houston Astros. He played the saxophone, and especially loved his extensive collection of Beat and Bohemian literature, which he had carefully catalogued through the years. He worked as a librarian in newspapers and in the corporate world and he loved animals.
But most of all, he was a decent and honorable man, who was quick to help anyone who needed it. And he was his wife's best friend and soul mate.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to South Texas Public Radio/KEDT, Sam Houston State University, or the charity of your choice.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
