Schmidt Funeral Home - Bellville - Bellville
12029 Hwy. 36 South PO Box 610
Bellville, TX 77418
(979) 865-2424
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home - Bellville - Bellville
12029 Hwy. 36 South PO Box 610
Bellville, TX 77418
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Harry Brast Obituary
Harry Winston Brast
1936-2019
Harry Winston Brast, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Harry was born on September 7, 1936. Harry is survived by his wife: Gloria Brast; three sons: Stephen, Winston and Clifford; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25, from 6-8pm at Schmidt Funeral Home in Bellville with funeral services to be held on at 10am on Wednesday, June 26, at St. John Lutheran Church.
For more information, please visit our website at www.schmidtfunerals.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 25, 2019
