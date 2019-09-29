|
Harry Theodore Bumgardner IV
1972-2019
2 Timothy 4:7: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
Harry Bumgardner, age 47, completed his earthly journey on Sept. 16, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. In 2004, he developed non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis and an extreme case of gouty arthritis and lived with these conditions for the remainder of his life. Harry lived most of his life in Houston. In March 2019, he and his mother moved to Rockport, Texas with his beloved dog "Clicker", who had previously been "rescued" during a visit to Rockport.
Harry was born in Houston, Texas on July 29, 1972. He was active in several boys' organizations and won the "Best Camper" award for an outing at one of these events. He later graduated from Lee High School and attended University Of Houston -Downtown. Harry worked as a Customer Service Representative for many years for Hollywood Video, Comcast Communications and other companies in Houston, Texas. He was well liked by all his co-workers throughout his working life. Having developed a keen interest in movies, Harry was known at work and by his friends for his knowledge of movies and the film industry.
Harry was kind, generous, loving and caring, and an excellent listener. He had an extensive general knowledge of many areas, and an excellent sense of humor; he especially liked "puns". He thought of others first and remembered what was important to them. Above all, he was humble, kind and steadfast in living his life with high ethical standards and behaviors.
When Harry's health prevented his working, he became an avid reader, and expanded his world further by reading many genres of books, including fiction, non-fiction, westerns, history, nature and animal studies, music and more. He loved Texas, and had a keen interest in The Alamo, Sam Houston, and the Texas Rangers. He was a deep thinker, asking questions and/or commenting on what he was reading, and was always ready for a discussion on others' interests.
Harry was pre-deceased by his father, Harry Theodore Bumgardner III; his father's sister, Vicki Pappas, and his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Wyn Bumgardner, in Rockport; his sister, Karen Devlin, her husband Dan and their 2 children, Katie and Elizabeth in Bend, Oregon; his girl friend Lindsey Fischer in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada; his aunt and uncle, Gail and Vince Loftis in Rockport, Texas; his cousins, Sarah Wilken and her husband Drew and their children Grace, Emily, Megan and Landon in Plano, Texas; Jennifer Hurley and her husband Jim and daughter Jane in Atlanta, Georgia and Mike Loftis, his wife Kattie and their children Daniel, Annalise and Mary Kate in Midland, Texas; as well as friends.
Harry was cremated. A private "Celebration of Life" and memorial service for family members was held in Rockport, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 28th, 2019.
Harry's family would like to thank Dr. Gowrappala Ramesh, gastroenterologist at Memorial Hermann (Memorial City) in Houston, whose medical expertise and care gave Harry many extra years of life; the doctors and staff at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, who treated Harry; and Angel Bright Hospice in Corpus Christi, Texas, for their compassion.
Those wanting to commemorate Harry's life are invited to make a donation to: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), Arthritis National Research Foundation, or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019