Harry Hardin
Shattuck, Jr.
1945-2020
Harry Hardin Shattuck, Jr., age 75, died peacefully on November 19, 2020 following a brief illness. Born in Yazoo City, MS the oldest of three children, to Harry Hardin Shattuck and Margaret Holmes Shattuck. Survivors include his wife and soul mate of 38 years, Joan Pucek Shattuck,; brother John Shattuck of Canton, MS, sister and brother-in-law Mary and Hugh Fonville of Madison, MS; nieces Ashley and husband Tom Bryson of Hoover, AL.; Lindsey Fonville of Madison, MS.; and Julie Shattuck of Pensacola, FL; and grand nephews Michael and Henry Bryson of Hoover, Al.
Harry moved to Houston in 1970 from Jackson, Mississippi after graduating from Millsaps College and working on his masters at University of Missouri. Harry worked 39 years at the Houston Chronicle prior to his retirement. His first 23 years were in sports where he covered the Astros for 13 years and proceeded to cover NFL, NBA, professional hockey, many college sports, and two Olympic games, including the first dream team in Barcelona, Spain. He was the assistant sports editor prior to his moving to become Travel Editor for his final 16 years at the Chronicle. Harry traveled the world, with the co-pilot, as Joan was known in his column, by his side, to such far-flung locations in India, China, South America, Alaska and most of Texas. While reporting on numerous cruises for the paper, Harry and Joan continued that passion into retirement and completed 99 cruises together prior to his death. Harry was an unassuming man, but respected by those who knew him. An incredibly talented writer, editor and photographer. He garnered numerous awards in both sports and travel, including being inducted in the Astros Media Wall of Honor in 2015 and the Lowell Thomas Travel Journalist of the Year in 2001 for his body of work in 2000.
Harry enjoyed music of all types and made his retirement "job" creating scrapbooks of his favorite music, from classical, opera, Broadway and everything in between. Sports never left his life and he and Joan have season tickets for University of Houston football, and recently gave up the basketball because of logistical issues. But sports was always on the television and analyzed in their home.
Because of the current COVID situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Settegast-Kopf Co. in the Morrow Chapel. The family is requesting that donations be made to the Houston Food Bank, Feeding America, to help those suffering so much right now, or the charity of your choice
.
Thank you for a life well lived, Harry. Be at peace.