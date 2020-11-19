Harry Ling 1962-2020 Harry Ling, 58, Tyler, Texas, died November 16, 2020 Arrangement: Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home, 2102 Clay St, Vicksburg, MS 39183, 601-629-3500 https://www.lakeview-memorial.com/
Our families became very close during our stay in Rockford. Harry was a gentle giant and a great friend. He can now hit them high and long and not worry about finding his golf ball. He will always find it. He will be missed by many. Rest in Power, My Brother!!!
Dwayne and Debra Simpson
Friend
November 18, 2020
I worked with Harry in Rockford. I will never forget his gentle kindness, quiet strength and wonderful smile. Peace and love to all who knew him.
Susan Caravello
Coworker
November 18, 2020
Harry will always have a special place on my heart. I worked with him a few short years but admired him from the start. Sending prayers and condolences to the family.
Michelle Koski
November 18, 2020
During this period of loss, My heart aches for you Faye. My hands pray that you find strength. And discover comfort in knowing that you have a vast extended family of support.
Harry was a prize. Gone too soon. Rest in peace, my brother. Rest in peace.
Ike
November 18, 2020
Harry was an upstanding friend and mentor that will be greatly missed. He was thoughtful, kind, and patient. I received a great deal of my learning in the PMO from this man. Your family will be in our prayers during this time of grief.
Andrew Hanks
Coworker
November 18, 2020
Very nice person that I use to see while working at United Space Alliance. Always dressed nice and friendly face. My Sincere Condolences to the Family
Darleen and I are deeply saddened in the passing of Harry. We give our condolences to Faye and family. You are in our prayers during this time of bereavement. A great soldier gone home to be with the Lord. Rest on my brother. We shall meet again! Sherman
Sherman Grandison
Friend
