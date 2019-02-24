Home

Harry Ludwig
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Harry M. Ludwig, Jr.
1931-2019
Harry M. Ludwig, 87, passed from this life February 21, 2019 in Spring, Texas.
Harry was born in Holyoke, MA, to Harry and Mary Ludwig. He attended Cheshire Academy and UMass Amherst. He served our country in both the US Air Force and US Army and enjoyed a long career with Shell Oil Company.
Harry is survived by his children, Harry III and wife Lisa, daughter Cynthia; five grandchildren, Harry IV, Patrick, Stephanie, Nicholas and Natalie; and four great-grandchildren. Sister, Susan Ludwig Sheehan and two nephews.
Harry is preceded in death by his beloved high school sweetheart and wife of sixty-one years, Joan A. Ludwig.
Visitation will be Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5 pm-8 pm at Klein Funeral Home, Tomball. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Tomball.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
