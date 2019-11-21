|
|
HARRY WINFORD SR.
1928-2019
Born in Shreveport, La in 1928 to Beatrice Walker Winford and Walter Winford both of whom proceeded him in death, Expired on November 12, 2019.
He is survived by a loving and devoted wife, Sherry Winford; Children: Harry Winford Jr., Darrell Winford, Denise Winford, Kerry Winford; Sharon Anderson, Jeri Speed, William Speed and Tracy (Winford) Davis, grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He will be missed and remembered for his caring and generous nature and witty sense of humor. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service will commence immediately there after at 11:oo a.m. service. Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Ave., Houston, Tx 77004. Houston Memorial Garden in Pearland, Texas Mausoleum.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019