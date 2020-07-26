Harvey Hodge Barber1927-2020Harvey Hodge Barber died peacefully on July 22, 2020 surrounded by family.Harvey was born in Houston, Texas on November 7, 1927. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Patricia Morrissey Barber, his three daughters Colleen Barber Lewis, Karen Barber Doughtie, and Mary Jane Barber Tooke, and his sister Carol Fairbanks. He is preceded in death by his daughter Patty Barber Howard, his sons Michael Barber and Harvey Barber and his sister Betty Singleton. He also has 6 grandchildren, Cory Jean De Los Santos, Lara Lewis, Travis and John Patrick Tooke, Tatiana Zanzig, and Johnny Bringas. He also has 3 great grandchildren.Harvey will always be remembered for his kind spirit and a true appreciation for the little things in life. One of his favorite rules to live by, and one he shared with his children, is "Don't sweat the small stuff, and it is all small stuff." He also encouraged his kids to "Keep the faith." Great advice from a great Dad.Harvey took the time to enjoy a beautiful day, a good golf game "3 holes in one" or a pleasant conversation with friends and family. Harvey never met a stranger. People remembered him because he was so genuinely sincere and wanted to make a difference in someone's day. Staff members at Brookdale, where he lived for the past 5 years, would come by just to visit.Harvey truly set the bar high for this family. He left us a legacy to live life honestly, work hard, be truthful, but most of all be kind and loving to everyone.Our family would like to give thanks to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living in Memorial for their unwavering care over the past 5 years, Hermann Memorial Home Care for so much more than just nursing, Herman Memorial Hospice Care for family support at his end of life and caring for him as though he was their only patient.A service will be held for the family at Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 1:00PM. To send an expression of sympathy for the family, cards can be sent to Brookdale Senior Living 11900 Barryknoll Lane, Houston, Texas 77024.