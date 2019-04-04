Home

Duncan Mortuary Inc
5806 N Wayside Dr
Houston, TX 77028
(713) 672-8782
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Duncan Mortuary Inc
5806 N Wayside Dr
Houston, TX 77028
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Duncan Mortuary Inc
5806 N Wayside Dr
Houston, TX 77028
Harvey Sims Sr. Obituary
Harvey F. Sims, Sr.
1931-2019
Harvey F. Sims, Sr., age 87, passed away March 26, 2019 . Harvey was born on November 24, 1931 to the late Lawson and Ethel Sims, Sr. in Crockett, Texas. He accepted Christ at an early age at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. While working at the barbershop, he met his future wife, the late Lula T. Davis of Montgomery, Texas. He is survived by five children Sharon, Minister David (Janelle), Harvey Jr, Jeffrey (Tanya) and D'Carla. Mr. Sims will have a Visitation on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 10-11AM followed by 11AM Funeral Service. Both Services are being held at Duncan Mortuary Chapel located at 5806 N. Wayside Dr. Houston, TX 77028.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019
