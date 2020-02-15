|
Harvey W. Sturdevant
1948-2020
Dr. Harvey Willard Sturdevant, Jr., 71, of Katy, TX passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on February 6, 2020.
He was born in Provo, Utah on April 21, 1948 to parents Harvey Willard Sturdevant and Mary Carol (Leigh) Sturdevant. He was the middle sibling to older sister Brenda and younger brother Lawnie. As the son of a U.S. Navy Ace Fighter Jet Pilot, his family moved often throughout his childhood before settling down in Norman, OK. He made many loyal friends along the way, many of which he remained close to until his passing.
He attended the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK and earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 1971. While attending college, he was a devoted member of The Gamma-Kappa Chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, where he served as Grand Master in 1970. Shortly after, he moved to Houston, TX to pursue graduate studies and earned his Doctor of Optometry degree at the University of Houston College of Optometry in 1975.
In September 1978, he established Spring Woods Eye Center in Houston, TX and ran a successful business as an Optometrist for over 41 years until his retirement in October 2019. He was very passionate about his career and considered it a dream job to be able to provide quality eye care for generations of families. During this time, he married, started a family, and settled down in Katy, TX. In 1981 and 1985, he became the proud father of his two sons, Adam and Todd. He considered it a true honor to be their father and raise them. Later in life, he married his longtime companion, Betty, and they remained by each other's side until his passing.
In his spare time, he enjoyed many hobbies and recreational activities. He especially enjoyed water skiing and boating on Lake Travis and Lake Conroe, scuba diving in Belize and Cozumel, playing racquetball, swimming and grilling in his backyard, and watching OU football. He was an active member of several professional optometry organizations, including the Harris County Optometric Society and the Texas Optometric Association, and attended Sunday services at Grace Fellowship Church in Katy, TX. He was known for being a loving father and husband, loyal friend, compassionate practitioner, and having a genuine, big heart.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Harvey Willard Sturdevant and Mary Carol (Leigh) Sturdevant and nephew Jacob Costa.
He is survived by his wife, Betty (Coneway) Sturdevant of Katy, TX; son Adam Sturdevant of Katy, TX; son Todd Sturdevant of Katy, TX; sister Brenda (Sturdevant) Sandler of Plano, TX; brother Lawnie Sturdevant of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2020