Harvey W. Smith, Jr.

1931-2019

Harvey W. Smith Jr., 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, the 14th of May 2019. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He was born in September 1931 to Marguerite and Harvey Smith, Sr., in Houston. Harvey spent many rewarding years in the Boy Scouts of America, achieving the status of Eagle Scout. He attended Lamar High School where he was an all-state tackle for the Redskins. This is where he met the love of his life, Norma Brooks. Married for 66 years, they saw the world together many times over. He graduated from the University of Texas and then joined the Army, where he was stationed in Newport News, VA. A very successful businessman, rancher and outdoorsman.

A longtime member of the Houston Country Club, The Mansfield Club, Texas Bighorn Society and a past President of the Texas Oil Marketers Association.

Harvey is survived by his two sons, James Link Smith, Brooks Smith and his wife Kathleen; daughter, Diane Smith; nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and his brother Ford Smith, Sr., who was at his side until the end.

A memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 4th of June, in the Sanctuary of The Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Blvd. in Houston, where The Rev. Dr. Doug Richnow is to officate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the Sumner Hall. Published in Houston Chronicle from May 29 to June 2, 2019