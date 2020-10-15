1/1
Harvy Zimmerman
1933 - 2020
Harvy Ann Zimmerman, 87, of Houston, TX passed away on October 11, 2020.
Harvy was born in Madisonville, TX to DeQuincy Dawson and Virgil Thornton on May 14, 1933. She attended Austin High School and graduated in 1950. She went on to earn a Bachelor's degree from the University of Houston in Elementary Education, and a Master's degree from University of Houston Clear Lake in Library Sciences. She worked as a teacher and librarian for the Houston Independent School District for over 45 years.
Harvy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Anne Zimmerman and Bob Morgan of Houston, TX, cousin, Sandra Stallones of San Marcos, TX, two nieces, a nephew, and many close friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and step-father George Knight, brother D.D. Thornton, and husband Milton Edwin Zimmerman.
Funeral services will be held at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home on Saturday, October 17,2020 at 2 p.m.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
7136676505
1 entry
October 13, 2020
I worked with Harvy many years and loved her like everyone else. We will always remember her great sense of humor.
Candace Sherman
