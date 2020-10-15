Harvy Zimmerman

1933-2020

Harvy Ann Zimmerman, 87, of Houston, TX passed away on October 11, 2020.

Harvy was born in Madisonville, TX to DeQuincy Dawson and Virgil Thornton on May 14, 1933. She attended Austin High School and graduated in 1950. She went on to earn a Bachelor's degree from the University of Houston in Elementary Education, and a Master's degree from University of Houston Clear Lake in Library Sciences. She worked as a teacher and librarian for the Houston Independent School District for over 45 years.

Harvy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Anne Zimmerman and Bob Morgan of Houston, TX, cousin, Sandra Stallones of San Marcos, TX, two nieces, a nephew, and many close friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and step-father George Knight, brother D.D. Thornton, and husband Milton Edwin Zimmerman.

Funeral services will be held at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home on Saturday, October 17,2020 at 2 p.m.



