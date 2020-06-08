Hattie M. Blanton
1927-2020
Mrs. Hattie M. Blanton entered into eternal rest on May 28, 2020.
A walk-by visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10th, 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary.
Her service may be viewed by live stream, June 10th at 11:00 A.M.: www.mabriemortuary.com/HattieBlanton
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 8, 2020.