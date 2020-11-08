Hattie Duhon Hemmen
1924-2020
In Loving Memory of our beautiful Mother, Hattie Duhon Hemmen, 96, passed away October 10, 2020. Funeral mass will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 6723 Whitefriars Dr., Houston, TX 77087. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 8601 Almeda Genoa, Houston, TX 77075.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Hattie to Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Regina Coeli #1959, c/o Sophia Holton, 6960 Brace Street, Houston, TX 77061.
For complete obituary and condolences go to: https://forestlawnfuneralhomehouston.com/2020/11/hattie-duhon-hemmen/