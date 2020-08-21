Tiffani, Kivon, Lisa, Jacqueline, and family. This seems so awkward to be writing this right now. My love, thoughts, and prayers are with you all during this difficult time of the loss of your brother, husband, and father. Jacqueline, I know you were Daddy's girl and you will always be. His soul has just gone ahead of us to the Kingdom. I pray for your peace, strength, and comfort in the great memories that he left all of you. He will deeply be missed by all who knew him. He enjoyed life to the fullest and had that snazzy smile and grin that made everyone feel welcomed. We will all miss him.

Monica Wells

