1/1
Hayward Andre Lindley
1963 - 2020

Passed away August 8, 2020. Walk through visitation will be Friday, August 21,2020 at McCoy & Harrison Chapel from 6 to 8 PM. Funeral Services Saturday August 22,2020 at 2 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church 1302 Bisbee. Rev Willard Allen Officiating, Interment Monday at 10 AM Houston Memorial Gardens



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
AUG
24
Interment
10:00 AM
Houston Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
Tiffani, Kivon, Lisa, Jacqueline, and family. This seems so awkward to be writing this right now. My love, thoughts, and prayers are with you all during this difficult time of the loss of your brother, husband, and father. Jacqueline, I know you were Daddy's girl and you will always be. His soul has just gone ahead of us to the Kingdom. I pray for your peace, strength, and comfort in the great memories that he left all of you. He will deeply be missed by all who knew him. He enjoyed life to the fullest and had that snazzy smile and grin that made everyone feel welcomed. We will all miss him.
Monica Wells
Family
