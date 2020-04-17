|
|
Hazel Killlings
1949-2020
Hazel Mae Killings (1949-2020) passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020 at West Houston Hospital. She dedicated member of First Missionary Baptist Church, where she worshipped Christ for 45 years. Hazel had a love for teaching young minds. In which, she worked for H.I.S.D. for 33 years at Law and Mading Elementary. Hazel was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and cousin. Hazel was the pillar of her community and her family and made sure to check on everyone. She truly enjoyed time with her family and will be dearly missed. Hazel is survived by her husband of 50 years, L.C. Killings Jr; a sister, Alice Marie Bonier - Ardison; her children, Reginald, Monica and Leandre Killings; grandchildren, Y'zedrick Killings, Shimonique Yates, Arneshia Drumgo, Arthur Drumgo Jr. and Jada Killings; along with 4 sister in laws and 1 brother in law and a host of great grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Hazel is preceded in death by her mother, father, sister and a very special niece.
Service will be private.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020