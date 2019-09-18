|
|
Hazel Leona Harvey Morris
1928-2019
Hazel Leona Harvey Morris died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday the 13th of September 2019 in Katy, at the age of 91. She was a much beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Hazel will be greatly missed by all who had the joy of knowing her.
Hazel was born on the 25th of March 1928, in Bayou Current, Louisiana to Maurice "Tooley" Harvey and Mattie Mae Keller Harvey.
Hazel grew up on the Atchafalaya River with her siblings and parents. She graduated from Melville High School in 1945 and from Southwestern Louisiana Institute in 1948. She went on to pursue her lifetime career and joy of her life as wife and homemaker to Marvin H. Morris, best known as "Tiger" for 66 years. Hazel dedicated her life to the needs and care of others.
After marriage in January of 1949, Hazel and Tiger subsequently had three children, and were later blessed with nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great greatgrandchild. Hazel's gift was hospitality which she generously shared with all whom entered her home preparing countless delicious meals for the benefit of others. Hazel enjoyed arts and crafts, painting, sewing, fishing, needle work and Bible study. She served Memorial City Hospital as a volunteer for 30 years. Hazel was a long-time member of Memorial Drive United Methodist Church serving in the Noah Choir and Bridgebuilders Class with many treasured friends.
Tiger and Hazel spent many happy years at their beach houses in Galveston and lake house on Lake Livingston. Hazel was known for her fishing skills! Hazel and Tiger traveled extensively for a number of years, but Hazel's favorite travel stop by far was the Harvey Farm - her family home.
Hazel is survived by her daughters; Sandy Jacobs (Sam) ; Pam Walters ; Midge Zak (Michael); granddaughters, Stephanie Spinella, Laura Smith, Katy Morris, Amy Rice; grandsons; Brian Wolter, John Wolter, David Wolter, Luke Walters, Thomas Zak ; greatgrandchildren; Steven Jackson, Sarah Cluver, Aubrey Smith, Landon Smith, Ivy Walters, Lexi Wolter, Mary Wolter, Mackenzie Wolter, Anna Wolter, Addie Smith, Lily Walters, Jackie Wolter; great greatgrandchild; Klaus Norman and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Hazel's life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 AM at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 12955 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Hazel's memory can be made to the , or Memorial Drive United Methodist Church or a . Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019