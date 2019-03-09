Hazetta Green Mitchell

1944-2019

Hazetta Green Mitchell was born August 6, 1944, in Houston, Texas, daughter of Thelma B. Wilson and Clarence Green. Later, during her early years, she was raised by her mother and Ethelbert Williams.

Hazetta obtained her childhood education through the Houston Independent School District and graduated from Jack Yates High School in 1961. After high school she went on to attend Texas Southern University.

She met and married her husband Benny Mitchell in 1964, who preceded her in death in 1986. Out of this union they had one child, Benjamin David Mitchell, who was born on June 15, 1976.

Hazetta joined Boynton United Methodist Church at an early age where she was a faithful member throughout her life. Through the church, she served as a Sunday school teacher, worked with the youth, was a member of the Praise and Thanksgiving Ministry and the Society of St. Stephen's Ministry, participated in the United Methodist Women's Club, and sang in the choir.

Her hobbies were reading, sewing, baking, and cooking. She always loved being in the company of her family reminiscing, eating and laughing while talking about the old times.

Later, Hazetta went on to meet her partner Kenneth Paul Davis, who she was with until her death on March 1, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ethelbert Williams, and her mother, Thelma B. Wilson. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Alfred Lanier Williams and Nathaniel Phillip Williams, and her grandmother, Martha Ann Williams.

She leaves to mourn her passing: (son) Benjamin Mitchell; (grandson) Benjamin Mitchell, Jr.; (partner) Kenneth Paul Davis; (sister) Patsy Palmer; (brothers) Issac Williams, Aubrey Williams (Sharon), and John Williams (Dana); and (close friends) Patricia and Linda. Also mourning her passing are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Hazetta will be remembered for her willingness to help anyone. She deeply loved her family, friends, and church. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed.