Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
Rosary
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
8150 Park Pl. Blvd
Houston, TX
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Hector Castro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hector Castro


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hector Castro Obituary
Hector Augustin Castro
1946-2019
Hector Augustin Castro was born August 28, 1946 in Laredo, Texas to Eduardo and Diamantina Castro.
He entered into eternal rest on May 2, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Norma Flores.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 33 years, Louisa Castro; children Hector Castro Jr., Jason Castro, Jannette Cruz; step-daughters Lori Garcia and Lisa Zarate; siblings Rosie Gonzales, Eduardo Castro, David Castro; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5pm-9pm, with a rosary at 7pm on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00pm, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 8150 Park Pl. Blvd, Houston, TX 77017.
Interment will immediately follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now