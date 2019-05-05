|
Hector Augustin Castro
1946-2019
Hector Augustin Castro was born August 28, 1946 in Laredo, Texas to Eduardo and Diamantina Castro.
He entered into eternal rest on May 2, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Norma Flores.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 33 years, Louisa Castro; children Hector Castro Jr., Jason Castro, Jannette Cruz; step-daughters Lori Garcia and Lisa Zarate; siblings Rosie Gonzales, Eduardo Castro, David Castro; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5pm-9pm, with a rosary at 7pm on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00pm, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 8150 Park Pl. Blvd, Houston, TX 77017.
Interment will immediately follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2019