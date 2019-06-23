Hedwig Glueck

Friedrich

1926-2019

Hedy Glueck Friedrich died on June 20, 2019, in Rockwall, Texas. She was born on April 11, 1926, in Fuerstenbrunn, near Salzburg, Austria. Hedy came to America in 1947 with her husband, Albert Friedrich, and daughter Evelyn. She was welcomed with love and kindness by the Friedrich and Goodson families. She learned English by walking to the library to check out books, listening to the radio and playing with the children in the neighborhood. Hedy worked for the City of Houston in the Municipal Courts for thirty years before retiring. She swam regularly at the Dad's Club, and walked her beloved dachshunds daily. She read the newspaper every day, and was always up-to-date on current events and weather. Hedy was especially proud to be an American citizen, but also felt a lasting love and longing for her native Austria. She is survived by her sister: Christine Mayerhofer of Groedig, Austria; daughter: Evelyn Mann and husband David; grandchildren: Monika Flood and husband Patrick, and Erik Mann and wife Abby; and great-grandchildren: Sydney, Carter, Audrey and Andrea. She was preceded in death by her companion of 43 years: Calvin Mac Murray. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Rest Haven Funeral Home, Rockwall, TX. Published in Houston Chronicle from June 23 to June 24, 2019