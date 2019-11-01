|
Helen "Margaret" Barentine
2019
Helen "Margaret" Barentine, of Friendswood, Texas, was welcomed home into the arms of her Savior on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the never increasing age of "16". Margaret and her husband Henry Acie "Hank" Barentine owned "Trouble Shooters" in Bacliff, Texas where they raised their five children and attended First Baptist Church Bacliff. Left to cherish her memory and carry on her faith are her sons Acie, Andrew, Danny (Kelly), Michael (Melissa), daughter Alison (Kevin) Henderson, 16 grand children, 23 great, 4 great great and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A Celebration of Life
is scheduled for
10:00 AM Saturday,
November, 02, 2019 at
Clear Creek
Community Church
999 Egret Bay Blvd. N.
League City, Texas, 77573
with officiating
Pastor Greg Poor
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019