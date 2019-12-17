Home

Helen Bugaj Obituary
Helen (Rudek) Bugaj
1935-2019
Helen (Rudek) Bugaj, 84, died December 14, 2019 in The Woodlands, Texas. She was born on February 27, 1935 in Bremond, Texas. Preceded in death by Parents Joe and Victoria (Skoba) Rudek, Husband of 53 years Johnnie Bugaj, Son Gary Bugaj, and Brothers Raymond, Floyd, William and Leonard Rudek, Sister Mary Cones. Survived by Children, Barbara (Rik) Hansen, Kenneth Bugaj, Betty Thomas, Sandra Lacina, Robert Bugaj (Patsy), and Michele (Micah) Morgan, Sister Sophie Bilski and Sister-In-Laws Veronica Rudek, Lucille Bugaj, and Regina Jankowski.
Services will be held at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday December 18, 2019 with Visitation to start at 10am, Rosary recited at 11am and Service starting at 11:30am with interment immediately following.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019
