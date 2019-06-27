|
Mrs. Helen Marie Carter
1925-2019
Mrs. Helen Marie Carter went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 19, 2019. The visitation will be Friday June 28, 2019 at 10 A.M. The funeral will begin at 11 A.M. Both services will be held at South Union Baptist Church 3515 Lydia St. Houston, Texas 77033. Pastor Michael Smith will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Services Entrusted To Oscar Johnson Funeral Home
415 Berry Road
Houston, Texas 77022
713-695-3313
" Serving Every Family
As Our Own "
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 27, 2019