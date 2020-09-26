Helen C. Cordes1945-2020It is with heartfelt love and affection we announce Helen C. Cordes, 74, peacefully passed at home on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Sugar Land after fighting Alzheimer's Disease for many years. She was born November 27, 1945 in Houston to Thomas and Helen McHenry. She graduated from Bellaire High School and the University of Houston.Helen worked in the travel industry for most of her career and owned International Tours of Sugar Land. After she sold her business, she continued in the travel industry and was a substitute teacher. Her passion was to serve others and make a difference in her community. This included serving as a FBISD Trustee, President of Fort Bend Regional Council on Substance Abuse and namesake of the Helen Cordes Award Leadership in Action, Board member Gulf Coast Area United Way, Exchange Club of Sugar Land, and other organizations. She chaired or co-chaired many events including the Challenger Center of Fort Bend Project and the Sylvan Rodriguez/Dr. Neil Frank "Return to the Future-A Salute to the U.S. Space Program." After her Alzheimer's diagnosis she volunteered time with The Alzheimer's Association and spoke at conferences. She concluded her remarks with "We need to accept the diagnosis but challenge the process of the disease. As part of the process we need to be an advocate, cry a little, laugh a lot, accept the support, and continue to love."Family who cherish her memory include her husband of 32 years, Roy L. Cordes Jr., 2 daughters, Katherine Copeland Ottmers and husband Jeffrey, Allison Copeland Roberts and husband Jason, 2 brothers, Thomas McHenry and husband Reeves Gilmore, Reece McHenry, 4 grandchildren, Karsten and Aven Ottmers and Ila and Coen Roberts, her mother-in-law, Betty Cordes, along with a host of other loving family members and friends. Special thanks to her loving caregivers, Jolly Lim, Virginia Acuna, and Cyndi Camacho.A private graveside services for family will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 2, at 2:00 p.m. at Sugar Land Methodist Church, 431 Eldridge Rd., Sugar Land. The service will follow all COVID protocols.