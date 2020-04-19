|
|
Helen Craig
1914-2020
Lucy Helen Pigg Craig went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 106. Helen was a resident of West University Place for over 70 years. She was a supportive wife, a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, and a loyal friend. Helen was born on January 29, 1914 to Eva McAnelly Pigg and G. Wheeler Lee Pigg in Hamilton, Texas and was the oldest of three daughters. She married her high school sweetheart, Maurice Craig, and they were blessed with three children.
Following a move to Houston in 1948, she assisted her husband in their drycleaning business and after his death, she operated the business until her retirement at the age of 70.
Helen traveled extensively, enjoyed playing table games with her friends and grandchildren, and found satisfaction in her needlework. Also, she was a committed servant in many areas of her church and active in the senior adult ministry. Her family speaks of her as the "blessed woman" of Proverbs 31, a woman who modeled her faith in all arenas.
She is survived by her children: Bob Craig and wife, Judy; Mary Helen Knudsen and husband, Mike; and Harry Craig and wife, Sandra; her grandchildren: Kimberly Thode and husband, Eric; Ray Craig and wife, Julia; Kirk Craig and wife, Amanda; Ryan Craig and wife, Sarah; Chris Knudsen and wife, Megan; and David Knudsen and wife, Sarah, and sixteen great grandchildren.
The family appreciates the many loving caregivers who attended to Helen's daily needs over the past years at Belmont Assisted Living. Special thanks go to Maribel, Louise, and Ruth. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later time. If friends desire, a memorial contribution in Helen's memory can be sent to West University Baptist Church, Senior Ministry at 6218 Auden, Houston, TX 77005 or Agape Development at 6401 Calhoun Road, Houston, TX 77021. To view a more complete obituary please visit https://beresfordfunerals.com/obituary/helen-craig
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020