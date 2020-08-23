Helen Diaz

1961-2020

Helen Diaz passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 in Houston,Texas. She was born on July 22, 1961 in Houston, Texas to Anita Flores Diaz and Gavino Diaz. Her parents precede her in death as well as her brother, Paul Cano Jr. and grandmother Natalia Sanchez. Helen will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was always laughing and having fun. She liked sharing stories of her travels and fun experiences. She was also a very good listener and loved life! Helen was often spotted wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt. She was a very dedicated employee and had a very strong work ethic. Helen had many stories and laughter to share with everyone she came across. She will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her siblings, Linda Bernstein (John), Ann Mata, Beatrice Charles, and Larry Diaz (Maria). She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Nicole Pena (Steve), Sarah Villalobos (Emanuel), John Pedraza (Karen), Steve Pedraza (Leila), Jacob Pedraza (Megan), Eric Pedraza and by her great nieces and nephews Alyssa and Steve Pena, Abel Camarena, Alyssa, Zachary, Sophia, Landon and Penelope Pedraza. Also survived by Elaine Pina, Jaclyn, David and many cousins. The service will be held at Glad Tidings Houston on August 28, 2020 at 6pm address 6803 Grovecrest. Also can be live streamed gladtidingshouston



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store