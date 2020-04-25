|
|
Helen Pauline Ditta
1940-2020
Helen Ditta passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020, a few weeks before her 80th birthday. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Sammy Ditta. As a 3rd generation Texan, she was born on May 10, 1940 in Bremond, TX to Frank Mocek and Angeline Tomczezyn Mocek. The small rural town was home to many Polish descendants. Helen and Sammy had four children who all live in Houston.
She grew up on a farm working alongside her siblings and was the youngest of six. She attended Saint Mary's Catholic school in Bremond, then moved to Houston as a teenager and graduated from Austin High School.
She met her husband, Sammy Ditta, through mutual friends and his persistence paid off in winning her heart. She married the love of her life on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1960, on a day when it snowed in Houston.
After her early career in bookkeeping for a local Houston jeweler, she and Sammy began a family business together in 1962. Ditta Meat Company was the edification of their dream and allowed them to work side-by-side for over 50 years. Still thriving today, the second and third generation of family have come into the business to carry on the founding values and traditions.
One of Helen's greatest joys was cooking for her family, including making homemade pasta every Sunday afternoon after the family attended mass. Helen was lovingly known for having an amazing array of meals prepared for both family and friends, and their home was a gathering place, welcoming others. Laughter and incessant conversation around the dinner table pleased her, but time with her seven granddaughters and one grandson was what she loved most.
She enjoyed the simple things in life and found solace by the sea, relishing the beauty and sounds; sun rising, waves crashing, ships passing, birds singing. She had a love of learning and was an incessant reader of medical advances, health, current affairs, trivia. Her grandchildren marveled at her ability to stay abreast of the newest innovations and what was trending, and the family admired her for remembering birthdays, anniversaries and celebrations.
She had an infectious laugh and lived life with true joy. She was a strong and resilient woman and a survivor of breast cancer. Her devotion was to her Catholic faith and family life. Nothing ostentatious about her, she dressed simply, spoke softly, and shared profound wisdom with patience beyond measure. Altruistic by nature, she role-modeled having no expectation for the return of generosity and kindness to others. She embraced each day with a positive attitude and true grace about every set of circumstances. Her faith in God was strong, evidenced by her virtues.
She and her husband's life included their life-long love and care for their youngest daughter, Debbie, who lived with them. If she had a motto, it might have been teaching her children early that "no one said life was fair" since she believed in the importance of this life lesson to build resilience and character.
Devout. Faith-filled. Humble. Helen was adored by many and will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 58 years, Sammy Ditta, and her brothers Stanley Mocek and wife Pauline, and Eddie Mocek. She is survived by her sister, Frances Pajak and husband Eddie (Chicago, Illinois), brother Chris Mocek and wife Cecilia (Bremond, Texas), brother Leonard Mocek (Houston, Texas), and several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws; children living in Houston, Cynthia Priebe and husband Karl, Diane Thornton and husband John, Louie Ditta and wife Renee, and Debbie Ditta; grandchildren Melanie Thornton and husband, Trevor Mattson (Washington, DC), Angela Thornton, Austin Standley and wife Hannah, Charlotte Thornton, Abbey Standley (Lynchburg, Virginia), Mackenzie Ditta, Madison Ditta, and Macey Ditta. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and her Godchildren Glenn Mocek and wife Sherry, Lisa Ditta, and Brandon Mocek.
We would like to extend our appreciation to Helen's caregivers, Maria Ramirez and Margarita Cruz. We are grateful for their kindness and love for her and Debbie.
Due to the current pandemic health crisis, a memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. A private family grave side ceremony was held on April 19, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery in Pasadena, Texas under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home in League City with Deacon Russ Carroll presiding.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to her parish at St. Mary's Catholic Church in League City, or to The Rosary Shrine of St. Jude in Washington, DC.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020