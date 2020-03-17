|
Helen M. Earnest
1931-2020
Helen M. Earnest, 88, a faithful servant of God, passed away Saturday 3/14/2020, in Houston. She was born 4/16/1931 to Amanda and Harry Aune in Havre, Montana. On 6/26/1956, she married Alfred B. Earnest and had 3 children. She is survived by son Alan, son Paul and wife Shelley, daughter Susan Harbin and husband Richard, and 5 grandchildren. In lieu of services, the family appreciates donations to a and participating in the creation of a remembrance book. Email [email protected] for info; a compilation is planned for 4/16.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020