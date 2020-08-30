Helen Fusig Hegwood
1932-2020
Our Mother, Helen Fusig Hegwood, went to be with Dad on a beautiful Monday evening August 24th. She had no pain. Her breaths were lighter and lighter until she had left us for Dad and bluer skies. She was 88 years young.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Fusig, her loving husband of 54 years, King B. Hegwood and brother Joseph Fusig Jr.
She is survived by her 4 V's. Daughters: Vicci Huble & David and Vivian Lantz & Brian; Sons: Vincent Hegwood & Kim and Vernon Hegwood & Christine; Grandchildren: Kelsie Farmer & Randy, Leigha Huble & Brandon Knize, Brent Hegwood, Braden Hegwood, Emily Wingate & Bryce and Abby Hegwood; great-grandchildren, Shelby and Olivia Farmer, Cooper Huble and Joshua Wingate in addition to numerous nieces and nephews and cousins which she loved so dearly.
Helen grew up in the Heights and graduated from Incarnate Word Academy. She met her King at a dance in Crosby, TX. They would marry at All Saints Catholic Church.
Helen was blessed with an incredible voice, willingly singing on 3 different choir groups and even for the Astro's at the Astrodome. For over 20 years she opened the Czech Fest at the Fort Bend County fairgrounds by singing the Czech National Anthem and the Star-Spangled Banner. The number of weddings she sang at were countless and was often requested to sing at funerals. Funerals were the most challenging for her especially when she knew the family, but it was her honor. She had a gift and she was happy to share it.
Helen also found time to be active in the Houston Czech community and the SPJST Lodge # 88. Throughout most of her adult life she sold life insurance for the SPJST. She sprinkled her knowledge, kindness and empathy together to help connect with so many. She would eventually become a State Field Representative and served on the Insurance Committee and as a delegate at numerous SPJST State conventions. She was active even as late as last year.
For decades, Helen and King spent Thursday nights at Bingo at lodge 88 and attended many dances on Saturdays with their friends at the SPJST chandelier ballroom. She loved family time filled with card games especially Cribbage and Skip-Bo.
Helen truly cherished her Tuesday poker buddies and the friendships they had together! Monthly, Helen caught a bus to go gambling in Louisiana. It was her only vice. Until last year, she made the monthly journey with the help of her buddy James. He was her guardian each month making sure Helen stayed safe.
Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 at Pat H. Foley Funeral Directors. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 4th, at St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church, 1833 Sage Rd. Houston, TX. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Extra special thanks to our Sylvia. She was a loving caregiver to Helen but became more of a daughter to our Mom and a sister to us all over the last year. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made towards the Helen Fusig & King B. Hegwood Memorial Scholarship Fund. https://spjst.org/hegwood-scholarship/