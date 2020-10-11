Helen T. Hodges

1925-2020

Helen Teresa Hodges died

September 27, 2020.

She was born in Dorchester, Texas on May 9, 1925, the youngest of seven children. She left her family farm to attend nursing school in Houston, Texas. There she met the love of her life Jack J. Hodges. They were married for 61 years when Jack died in 2010. Together, they raised three sons: Patrick Lynn Hodges, Jeffery Leland Hodges and Martin Joseph Hodges. She was a loving and devoted mother.

Helen was an accomplished golfer, having competed in several Texas State Women's Championships. She was also an avid bridge player. She had a successful nursing career and was head of Labor and Delivery at St. Luke's Hospital for many years.

Helen is survived by her sons; Patrick and wife Tres, Jeff Hodges, Marty and wife Lisa. Grandchildren; Alan Hunter Hodges, William Patrick Hodges, Katie Cole, Daniel Hodges. Great grandchildren; Alexander Hodges, Arimista Hodges, Vivian Hodges, Major Hodges, Jay Cole, Shane Cole, and Kase Hodges.

Our entire family is very grateful to Jeff Hodges, who took such great care of her these last few years.



