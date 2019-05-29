Home

Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Helen Jones


1922 - 2019
Helen Jones Obituary
Helen Mercer Jones
1922-2019
Helen Mercer Jones was born Jan 16, 1922 in Houston, TX to Henry Ray and Martha Belle Mercer and died Thursday May 16, 2019 in Houston, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Harold and William Mercer, her sister Lucy Petitt, her son Robert E. Waldrum, and her stepson Richard Jones.
Helen is survived by her stepdaughter Carol Houston and grandson Brent Houston of Boulder Creek, CA, her granddaughter Tricia Waldrum of Houston, and her nephew Bruce Petitt of The Woodlands, TX.
Helen attended public schools in Houston, TX and graduated from Rice University in 1943.
She was a teacher with Spring Branch ISD for 17 years. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma.
According to Helen's wishes, there will be no service. She will be cremated and buried at Forest Park Lawndale.
For those desiring, contributions may be made to:
Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, PO Box 1890, Amarillo, TX 79174-0001
or The Piney Woods School, PO Box 57, Piney Woods, MS 39148
Published in Houston Chronicle from May 29 to June 2, 2019
