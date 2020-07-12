Helen Koehler Little

1934-2020

Helen Koehler Little passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020, at the age of 85. Helen was born in Houston, TX on October 9, 1934. She was preceded in her death by her parents Bernice Lyons and Alwyn Sterling Koehler and her sister Nancy. Helen is survived by her four children: Karen (Rex), Linda (Bob), William III (aka Trey or Bill) (Lisa), Julie (Adele) and six grandchildren: Katie, Riley, Lauren (Ross), Weston (Griselda), Alex and Mackenzie, and numerous cousins.

Helen was a native Houstonian and a 4th generation Texan who remained grounded to her roots and family throughout her life. Both of her parents were from Galveston, BOI. The connection to family ran deep and formed the foundation for her entire life. She had deep appreciation for the differences and unique talents of others and brought out the best in those around her.

Helen attended Poe Elementary, The Kinkaid School and graduated from Lamar High School. She spent two years at Randolph Macon Women's College in Virginia and finished college at The University of Texas with a Bachelor of Arts in English.

While in college in Virginia, Helen met her life force, William (Bill) Little, Jr. in 1952. Helen's adventure with Bill started on a couple's blind date. Bill was an attractive cadet from New Jersey who was attending Virginia Polytechnic Institute (now Virginia Tech). After their long-distance courtship between Texas and Greenland for Bill's Army Corp of Engineers assignment, Helen and Bill married four years later in Houston.

Helen and Bill started their life together on the East Coast where Karen and Linda were born in Massachusetts and New Jersey, respectively. After a few years, Bill's career as a Civil Engineer took the family to Houston where the construction industry was booming. Helen was enthusiastic to return to Texas and be close to family and childhood friends. The family grew to four children when Trey and Julie were born in Houston.

Over the next several decades, Helen devoted her life to family, friends and community. She and Bill shared their quest for knowledge, travel and adventure. She actively engaged with organizations that fostered these values including the Junior League of Houston, Briar Meadow Civic Center, Kappa Alpha Theta, Camp Waldemar, St. Luke's United Methodist Church, The Women's Institute of Houston, Museum of Fine Arts, Rice University, Rose Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, The Briar Club, Blue Bird Circle, and the Garden Club of Houston. She was particularly active on the planning committee for Lamar High School reunions and looked forward to the regular gatherings of her Kinkaid luncheon club. Helen's quick wit and funny stories will be missed by all.

Helen lived life fully. She was passionate about education in all forms and shared this with friends and family with study groups, history classes, book clubs, sports teams and travel. She prepared for and treasured every family gathering at her house in Houston and all vacations in the Hill Country, at ski resorts, and at Disney parks. She valued the experience gained with studying the history of and traveling with church groups, friends and family to places around the world including trips to Germany and Ireland to trace her ancestry.

The family wishes to thank Dessie Rae Shadowens and her family for their love, kindness and continuous support to our family over the decades. We would also like to express gratitude to Houston Hospice and the staff at Holcombe House for the care given in her final days.

A small private ceremony will be held at St. Luke's Methodist Church to place Helen next to her husband of 60 years. With respect for health and safety of family and friends, a larger gathering for celebrating her life will be planned at a future date.

If you would like to honor the memory of Helen K. Little, the family suggests donations be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Houston Hospice or Susan G Komen for the Cure.



