|
|
Helen M. Mai
1929-2020
Helen Marie Mai passed away Wednesday, the 25th of March 2020. She was 91 years of age. She was born the 6th of February 1929, in Freeland, Pennsylvania to Alexander and Veronica Martinchek. Helen was the fourth of eight children; Mary, Alex, Marty, Polly, Tommy, Johnny and Emmy. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Klaus L. Mai; four sons, Martin and wife Laurie, Michael and wife Laurie, Mark and wife Kate, and Matthew and wife Lynn; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Helen grew up in White Haven, Pennsylvania and graduated from Freeland High School. She attended a number of universities as she raised her family, graduating Magna Cum Laude from the University of Houston with a B.A. in Economics. She worked as a secretary to the heads of newspapers in Washington D.C. and Cincinnati, Ohio. There she met the love of her life, Klaus, who made his career with Shell Oil Co. as a chemical engineer. His job took the family to California, New Jersey, Ohio, Connecticut, London, and Houston. At each new place, Helen made a loving home for her family. Helen cherished her winters in Keystone, Colorado and summers in Sandestin, Florida. In later years, Helen furnished a treasured home in Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Helen and her husband travelled extensively in Europe, North Africa, Asia, and South America. Helen was a longtime member of Lakeside County Club and St. Cecelia Catholic community. In her younger years, she was a crack bowler and took great pleasure in painting. She was an avid reader of cultural and political history.
Helen's love for her friends, her boys, her grandchildren, and recently her great-grandbabies was evident to all who knew her. Having fought scleroderma, cancer, and pulmonary disease, Helen set an example of courage, perseverance and good humor for her family and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Helen's life will be scheduled after the current COVID-19 virus emergency abates.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, 220 Montgomery St., Suite 484, San Francisco, CA, 94104 or by visiting www.srfcure.org/donate.
Please visit Mrs. Mai's tribute page at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020