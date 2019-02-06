Helen "Lynn" Townes (Smith) Mahaffey

1939-2019



Helen "Lynn" Townes Smith Mahaffey, 79, passed away in peace on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in the presence of her family in New Braunfels, Texas, after battling a long illness as result of breast cancer.



She was born on September 18, 1939 in Houston, Texas, daughter of Andrew Jephthah Kincannon Smith and his wife Helen Townes Smith. Lynn graduated from Lamar High School, Class of 1957, and attended the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.



Lynn was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, J. Michael Mahaffey; their three sons, Benton Ray Mahaffey (Jessica), Townes Mahaffey (Christa), John Michael Mahaffey, Jr. (Bridget); nine grandchildren, Benton Ray Mahaffey, Jr., Bolin Edward Mahaffey, Campbell Lott Mahaffey, John Charles Townes Mahaffey, Helen Mattson "Mattie" Mahaffey, John Michael Mahaffey, III, Alexandra "Ali" Grace Mahaffey, Matthew Anthony Cazalas, and Michael Dennis Cazalas; and her two brothers, Andrew Smith (Mary), and Markle Smith (Diane).



Lynn will be dearly missed by her family, extended relatives, many friends and colleagues. Lynn and Michael lived in Corpus Christi, Texas for 40 years, prior to moving to New Braunfels in 2002. Family always came first for Lynn, whose greatest joy was being a dedicated wife, mother, and community volunteer.



A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, at St. Joseph's Anglican Church, 446 N. Seguin Avenue, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130..



A separate memorial service will be held for friends of the family in Corpus Christi at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 700 S. Upper Broadway, Corpus Christi, Texas, 78401.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Helen Mahaffey to the Comal County Senior Citizens' Foundation at www.nbsenior.org/donate-index-impact or 655 Landa Street, New Braunfels, Texas 78130, or to the .