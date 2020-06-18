Helen Martha Ray

1926-2020

Helen Martha Ray passed away peacefully at her home in Katy, Texas, on May 15, 2020, after a long illness. She was born Helen Martha Matlock on October 30, 1926, in Cushing, Oklahoma, the fourth of five children of Hugh Augustus Matlock and his second wife, Ruby Foster Matlock. After her mother's death and her father's remarriage, Helen was taken in by Ralph and Myrl Williams, also of Cushing, who she considered as her parents. In 1947, while working as a telephone company operator in Stillwater, Oklahoma, she met and married the love of her life, Beverly (Bev) Ray. Their loving marriage lasted for seventy years, until Bev passed away in April 2017. Bev worked in the seismic exploration industry, and they lived in many places early in their marriage, including ten years in Venezuela and Brazil before they moved to Houston in 1967. They moved to Katy in 1976, where they spent the rest of their lives. They were long-time active members of the New Hope Presbyterian Church in Katy. Helen is survived by her two sons, Michael Neil Ray, of Lansing, Kansas, and James Phillip Ray, of Missouri City, Texas, by their wives, Esther and Valerie, and by three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Services are pending.



