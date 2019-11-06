|
Helen Virginia "Ginny" (Boyd) Nelson
1935-2019
Helen Virginia "Ginny" Boyd Nelson was born Oct 5, 1935. After a full life Ginny went to Heaven on Nov 4, 2019. Ginny was always busy serving Jesus by serving others: wife, mother, teacher, lifelong student, volunteer, mentor, shepherd group leader, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and prayer warrior.
She leaves a loving family.
Husband: Emmitt Nelson
Son: Philip Nelson married to Elspeth.
Daughter: Julie Ashie married to Roark.
Grandchildren: Christina Guidry married to Christopher; Keren Whaley married to Dan, Katherine Seaton married to Ross, James Nelson, Seth Nelson, Pierce Nelson, Jackson McDonald.
Great Grandchildren: Olivia Guidry, Ethan Guidry, Beaufort Whaley.
Grand-dogs: Baxter and Axel
Great Grand-dog: Thor Allen
Ginny loved her 4-legged friends!
She is now with that great cloud of witnesses cheering us on as we run our race and meet our daily challenges!
In God's heavenly timing we will all be together in a short while.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019