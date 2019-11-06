Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Nelson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Nelson Obituary
Helen Virginia "Ginny" (Boyd) Nelson
1935-2019
Helen Virginia "Ginny" Boyd Nelson was born Oct 5, 1935. After a full life Ginny went to Heaven on Nov 4, 2019. Ginny was always busy serving Jesus by serving others: wife, mother, teacher, lifelong student, volunteer, mentor, shepherd group leader, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and prayer warrior.
She leaves a loving family.
Husband: Emmitt Nelson
Son: Philip Nelson married to Elspeth.
Daughter: Julie Ashie married to Roark.
Grandchildren: Christina Guidry married to Christopher; Keren Whaley married to Dan, Katherine Seaton married to Ross, James Nelson, Seth Nelson, Pierce Nelson, Jackson McDonald.
Great Grandchildren: Olivia Guidry, Ethan Guidry, Beaufort Whaley.
Grand-dogs: Baxter and Axel
Great Grand-dog: Thor Allen
Ginny loved her 4-legged friends!
She is now with that great cloud of witnesses cheering us on as we run our race and meet our daily challenges!
In God's heavenly timing we will all be together in a short while.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -