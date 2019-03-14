|
|
Helen Owens
1925-2019
Helen Anna Kopecky Owens was born June 2, 1925 in Jourdanton, Texas and died Monday, February 25, 2019 in Cypress, Texas. Helen was the youngest of six children of Rudolph and Alzbeth Kodytek Kopecky of East Bernard, Texas. She is survived by three children: Michael Owens (Peggy Sue), Peggy Julian (Ronny) and Carol Revia (Rocky), six grandchildren: Mark Owens (Alex), Matt Owens (Amy), Brian Julian (Nicole), Chris Julian (Kathleen), Richard Revia (Stacie), and Amy Revia Melby (Kyle) and five great grandchildren: Priya Julian, Bennett Julian, Karalina Julian, Hunter Julian, and Ida June Owens. A Memorial service to honor Helen will be held Saturday, March 16th, 2:00 pm, at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 2322 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, Texas, 77388. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts. Your gift will make a difference in the struggle against Breast Cancer and/or Colon Cancer.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019