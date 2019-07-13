Helen Louise Norton Parr

1932-2019

Helen Louise Norton Parr passed away on July 4, 2019.

She was born July 17, 1932, in Dallas, Texas to Robert Earl and Mary Francis Norton.

She met her future husband, Charles "Charlie" Frank Parr, on a blind date and they were married in April 1951.

She followed Charlie as he pursued a career with the Humble Oil Company, which merged with the Exxon Corporation, from the piney woods of East Texas, to West Texas, to a short stint with Esso Eastern in New York City and finally to Houston, Texas.

She was a homemaker while her children were young and worked with Charlie raising their three children, Laura, Tim and David. She did work outside the home in various jobs but found great satisfaction and joy in learning about and teaching the Bible. She became a Bethel instructor, teaching others so that they could become teachers of the Bible. She was a Director of Christian Education for a Houston area church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Charlie and is survived by her daughter, Laura Hall and her husband Jimmie Hall; her son Tim Parr and his wife Julie; her son David Parr; granddaughter Elizabeth Pittman and her husband Cory Pittman; great granddaughters Addison Grace Pittman and Ainsley Jane Pittman; sisters in law Anne Fancher and Lona Parr and numerous nieces and nephews.

Expressions of sympathy should be sent to Laura Hall @ 7203 Versailles Amarillo Texas 79121.

Memorial services will be July 20 @ 4:30 pm at Grace Presbyterian Church, 10221 Ella Lee Lane, Houston, Texas 77042. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 13, 2019