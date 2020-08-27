Helen Bender Penny
1927-2020
HELEN BENDER PENNY, 93, passed away on August 23, 2020, in Houston Texas. Born August 10, 1927, to Frank and Helen Bender, she was married to her childhood sweetheart, James B. Penny for 65 years. She will be laid to rest next to Jim on August 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Also preceding her in death is her brother, Frank, and her son, David. She is survived by her son, Bruce and his wife Deborah Selden; her son, Mark and his wife Debbie; and her son David's widow, Patricia. She is also survived by her grandchildren Sean, Ericka, and Julienne; and her great grandchildren David and Nathan VanAvery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Memorial Oaks and Hospice Plus for their kindness and care of Helen in her final days. A deeply spiritual person, she devoted much of her time to counseling and helping those who were troubled. Helen lived a full and wonderful life in which she loved and was loved in return. She will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a favorite charity
or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
.