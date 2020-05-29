Helen Rhodes
1923 - 2020
MRS. HELEN R. RHODES
1923-2020
passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. There will be a walk-through viewing on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 1pm to 2pm in the Memorial Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home. There will be memorial service scheduled in the near future. Rev Cedric Hemphill, officiating. The interment will be at Houston National Cemetery.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
MAY
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
