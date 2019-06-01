Helen Reynolds

Skillern

1925-2019

Helen Reynolds Skillern, a long time resident of Braeswood Place and Maplewood South, died Saturday the 25th of May at Legend Oaks of Katy at the age of 93.

Helen was preceded in death by her first husband Howard Ellis Reynolds; second husband Wesley Skillern; one daughter Joan Loretta Larios; three sons Stephen Andrew Reynolds, Larry Howard Reynolds and Bruce Jack Reynolds; and one grandson Lon Hugh Rogers Jr.

Helen had a successful career at John W Jewelers where she made many lifelong friends. She was an active member of St Mark's Episcopal Church for 62 years. She also volunteered for many years at the Bellaire Hospital gift shop and was honored for her service.

Helen loved swimming, gardening and getting together with her friends to play poker and color rummy.

She is survived by six granddaughters Kimberly Ann Evans (Brian Evans), Crista Michele Gonzales (Tino Gonzales), Stevie Alicia Reynolds-Batiste (Tyron Batiste), Sherri Ann Aguilar (Jonathan Paul Aguilar), Courtney Paige Reynolds and Stormie Ariel Ramirez (Anthony Ramirez); two grandsons Carter Ramey Chapman and Steven Howard Larios; 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

kocham Cie

("I love you" in Polish)

Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Mark's Episcopal Church in honor of Helen. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 1, 2019