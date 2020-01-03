|
|
Helen Suter
1929-2019
Helen Irwin Suter (90) passed away peacefully on the evening of December 31, 2019 joining her Savior, Jesus Christ. Helen is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Richard William Suter, Sr., her parents, and many other loving family members and friends. Helen was born October 23, 1929 in Brownfield, Illinois, an only child, and after high school in Golconda, IL, she moved to Washington, D.C. to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. There she met her husband and accepted his proposal for marriage on July 4, 1948. She recalled that day as one of her fondest memories. They were married on October 5, 1948 in Washington, D.C. Together, they lived in various locations across the country before returning and settling in Houston in 1966. Helen loved cooking and was a contributing editor to "Taste of Home" magazine. Seeing and hearing cardinals sing also brought her great joy. Helen also loved watching baseball, the Astros; especially when winning the World Series.
Survivors include her seven sons and their families; Stephen D. Suter and wife Ginger, children Rachel and Jason; Richard W. Suter and wife Geri, children Michael, Alex and Christine; Thomas I. Suter and wife Johnnie Kay, children Lorie and Ryan; John F. Suter and wife Kim, children Taryn, John and Becca; Paul A. Suter and wife Susan, children Kevin, Greg and Caroline; Philip L. Suter and wife Cheryl, children Kelly (deceased) and Andrew; and James E. Suter, son Colton, and fiancée, Dawn Flowers. She is also survived by 16 greatgrandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 – 8 pm at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Chapel, 3900 B.F. Terry Boulevard, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Funeral Services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1416 George Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 am, celebrated by Deacon Brick Hodge, followed by her interment at Davis-Greenlawn Cemetery. Helen's sons will serve as Pall Bearers at the funeral services.
In lieu of flowers Helen asks that donations be made to: Pope County Senior Citizens, P.O. Box 246, Golconda, IL 62938
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020