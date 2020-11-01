Helene Mackey
Bernhagen
1920-2020
Helene Mackey Bernhagen, 100, of Houston, Texas, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on October 24, 2020.
Helene was born in South Bend, Indiana to Joseph and Elizabeth Mackey on March 31, 1920. She married Kenneth Bernhagen and lived in St. Louis, Missouri until moving to Houston, Texas in 1963. She raised her children (and it seemed all her children's friends as she was known as 'Mom' to all) in that very same house. From its early beginnings, Helene was an active parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and was proud of her faith. One of her favorite 'hobbies' was cooking- she was a very good cook/baker and had quite a collection of well used cook books. Traveling was another activity Helene enjoyed -venturing into craft, Christmas or other novelty stores from coast to coast picking up interesting knick-knacks which usually ended up as Christmas presents. On any holiday season, the house was always decorated for the occasion and usually filled with family and friends. Christmas time was especially festive with decorations throughout the house but also with her baking- cookies, candies and other homemade treats. Helene enjoyed sharing her time, her cooking talents and her home to all that came to see her. She was active, alert and engaged until her too early passing.
Helene is survived by her children, Patrick & wife Paulette, Michelle, Thomas (Timothy) & wife Lynn and Terrence; Grandchildren, Troy & wife Jennifer Hessels, Brooke Bernhagen, Michael Bernhagen, Eric & wife Lindsey Bernhagen and Kendra Bernhagen; Great Grandchildren, Trevor Hessels, Tyler Hessels, Blakely Bernhagen, Brody Bernhagen and expected on November 2nd Briley Bernhagen; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents, her husband Kenneth Darrell Bernhagen, and son Joseph Bernhagen, siblings Robert Mackey, Margaret Mackey, Betty Mackey Baker, James Mackey, Jane 'Jean' Mackey Eckenhoff, & Richard 'Mike' Mackey.
Due to Covid19, there will be no immediate services. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Judes, Texas Childrens Hospitals, or a charity of your choice
