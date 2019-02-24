Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
1353 Witte Rd
Houston, TX
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
1353 Witte Rd
Houston, TX
Helga von Sehrwald
1934-2019
Our beloved "Mutti," Helga von Sehrwald, 84, lost her brief and valiant battle with cancer Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. She was born May 17, 1934, in Bellin, a small German town near the Baltic Sea. Houston was her home the past 51 years.
Survived by sons Harro (Monica), Alexander (Christine), Frank (Ronda), Olaf (Candace) and Uwe (Margaret) von Sehrwald; sister Ulrike von Kuenheim and other beloved German relatives; grandchildren Misty Dawn, Alex, Detlef, Bjorn, Zachary and Anton; longtime faithful friend Otto Egli; "adopted" family and countless other friends and admirers.
Visitation (9 am), service (11 am) and reception Saturday, March 2, St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1353 Witte Rd, Houston 77055. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Garden of Memories, 1101 Antoine Dr. 77055. (Condolences: www.woodlawnfh.com)
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Helga's name to St. Andrew Lutheran Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
