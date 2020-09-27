Henderson H. Rogers, Jr.1926-2020Henderson H. Rogers, Jr. passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home in Houston, Texas. Henderson was born in Fordyce, Arkansas, on July 16, 1926, and was the only child of Henderson H. and Edna Hart Rogers. He was 93 years old.Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Jody, and 2 daughters, Kim Brown and husband, Rick Brown of Denton, Texas, and Karen Bullock and husband, Robert Bullock, of Katy, Texas. There are 7 grandchildren, Kati Bounds, Christopher Rogers, Kelsey Rogers, Mackenzie Bullock, Cameron Bullock, Elizabeth Bullock, and Robert J. Bullock, Jr. There are also 7 great grandchildren.Henderson spent his early years in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and attended the local schools through high school. After attending one semester of college he volunteered to serve in the Army Air Force, which resulted in approximately a year's duty on Okinawa with the occupation forces as the war ended. After military service he returned to college and graduated in 1951 from Henderson State University in his home town with a degree in business.Shortly thereafter, Henderson met the love of his life, Jo Ann Meador from Prescott, Arkansas on a blind date. He nicknamed Jo Ann, "Jody", and they were married two years later.He had been an amateur radio operator since he was 14 and one summer he studied and earned the license to operate a commercial broadcast transmitter. He was able to find a job in Little Rock working at a radio station. After about a year he was offered the job of building a new radio station in Dallas, and remained there as Chief Engineer. He left this job to work for Collins Radio Company in Dallas. In 1958 he accepted a job with Honeywell in Houston. In November, 1968, he accepted a sales position with the firms of Marshall Neil & Pauley/Amber Booth Company, and he was associated with these two firms until his retirement in 1994.During his retirement years he kept busy by working in a variety of organizations. One was an investment club with a group of friends and neighbors. He was also involved in several groups sponsored by HPD that included Citizens-On-Patrol and Houston Citizens Police Academy. He was very active for several years in the Z Club of Houston, a group that was interested in Nissan Z Cars.The Celebration of Life for Henderson will be held on October 3, 2020, at 12:30 PM at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet Street, Bellaire, Texas.