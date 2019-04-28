|
|
Henrietta Solis
1915-2019
Henrietta Solis went to be with her Lord at the blessed age of 103 years old on April 23, 2019 . She was born July 15, 1915 in Gallup, New Mexico to Juan and Antanasia Villegas De La Cruz. Her parents and her husband, Emiliano C. Solis and her daughter, Esther Garcia, preceded her in death. Henrietta leaves to celebrate her life, her three children, Esther Garcia, Josephine Morales, Johnny Solis and his wife Dolores; 14 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 39 great-great grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandchild. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 4-8 PM with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Grand Chapel of Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019