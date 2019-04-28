Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
For more information about
Henrietta Solis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henrietta Solis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henrietta Solis


1915 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henrietta Solis Obituary
Henrietta Solis
1915-2019
Henrietta Solis went to be with her Lord at the blessed age of 103 years old on April 23, 2019 . She was born July 15, 1915 in Gallup, New Mexico to Juan and Antanasia Villegas De La Cruz. Her parents and her husband, Emiliano C. Solis and her daughter, Esther Garcia, preceded her in death. Henrietta leaves to celebrate her life, her three children, Esther Garcia, Josephine Morales, Johnny Solis and his wife Dolores; 14 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 39 great-great grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandchild. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 4-8 PM with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Grand Chapel of Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now