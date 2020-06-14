Henry Bernard Holle, M.D., F.A.C.S.
1927-2020
Dr. Henry Bernard Holle, accomplished and well-respected surgeon, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home in Houston, Texas on June 6, 2020 on what would have been his and Laure's 66th wedding anniversary. He was 92. Henry was born at Hermann Hospital in Houston to Dr. Henry August and Bernice Ida Knolle Holle.
Dr. Holle was preceded in death by his parents and by his beloved wife (Marie) Laure Felton Holle. He is survived by daughters Julie Kilkenny and husband Mark, Susan Caradec and husband Paul, Linda Holle and husband Mike Kuhar, and grandsons Patrick and Mitchell Kilkenny.
Dr. Holle was a WWII veteran who served in the US Army with an Army Advisory Group in Nanking, China. He graduated with an A.B. from Harvard University in 1950 and an M.D. from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons in 1954. He completed his internship and surgical residency at Roosevelt Hospital in New York City, where he met and married his cherished wife Laure, who was an R.N. They returned to Houston, where Henry completed his senior fellowship in cancer surgery at MD Anderson Hospital in 1960. He then went into private practice in downtown Houston.
Dr. Holle was passionate about medicine; he knew that was his calling at the age of 5, when he accompanied his grandfather on house calls. He was loved by his patients for his good-natured spirit and his compassionate bedside manner. He was a dedicated teacher and mentor to many surgical residents in the Greater Houston area, serving as Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery at the University of Texas Medical School as well as Clinical Associate of General Surgery, and Assistant Professor, Head and Neck Surgery, at MD Anderson Hospital. He devoted much of his professional life to the Memorial Healthcare System, serving as Chief of Staff (twice), Chairman of the General Surgery Section, Chairman of the Day Surgery Committee, member of the Long-Range Planning Committee, and member of the Physician Liaison Committee of the Memorial Foundation. He was an Associate Examiner for Certifying Examination, American Board of Surgery. Dr. Holle was a revered leader and an active member of the Houston Surgical Society, and a member of the Board of Trustees for the Memorial Foundation of the Memorial Healthcare System.
Henry loved sailing. He and Laure spent countless hours on Galveston Bay and at the Houston Yacht Club, sailing, dancing and enjoying life with friends. He loved music and was an adventurous cook. He was also an avid reader, keeping up with medical journals and spy novels until his last days. Henry will be remembered as a quiet, humble, compassionate man with a quick wit and great sense of humor. He was universally loved by his patients, colleagues, friends and family. He will be greatly missed.
The family will hold a private memorial service in the future. If you would like to make a donation in Henry's honor, please consider the American Cancer Society, the Houston Food Bank or the Galveston Bay Foundation.
1927-2020
Dr. Henry Bernard Holle, accomplished and well-respected surgeon, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home in Houston, Texas on June 6, 2020 on what would have been his and Laure's 66th wedding anniversary. He was 92. Henry was born at Hermann Hospital in Houston to Dr. Henry August and Bernice Ida Knolle Holle.
Dr. Holle was preceded in death by his parents and by his beloved wife (Marie) Laure Felton Holle. He is survived by daughters Julie Kilkenny and husband Mark, Susan Caradec and husband Paul, Linda Holle and husband Mike Kuhar, and grandsons Patrick and Mitchell Kilkenny.
Dr. Holle was a WWII veteran who served in the US Army with an Army Advisory Group in Nanking, China. He graduated with an A.B. from Harvard University in 1950 and an M.D. from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons in 1954. He completed his internship and surgical residency at Roosevelt Hospital in New York City, where he met and married his cherished wife Laure, who was an R.N. They returned to Houston, where Henry completed his senior fellowship in cancer surgery at MD Anderson Hospital in 1960. He then went into private practice in downtown Houston.
Dr. Holle was passionate about medicine; he knew that was his calling at the age of 5, when he accompanied his grandfather on house calls. He was loved by his patients for his good-natured spirit and his compassionate bedside manner. He was a dedicated teacher and mentor to many surgical residents in the Greater Houston area, serving as Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery at the University of Texas Medical School as well as Clinical Associate of General Surgery, and Assistant Professor, Head and Neck Surgery, at MD Anderson Hospital. He devoted much of his professional life to the Memorial Healthcare System, serving as Chief of Staff (twice), Chairman of the General Surgery Section, Chairman of the Day Surgery Committee, member of the Long-Range Planning Committee, and member of the Physician Liaison Committee of the Memorial Foundation. He was an Associate Examiner for Certifying Examination, American Board of Surgery. Dr. Holle was a revered leader and an active member of the Houston Surgical Society, and a member of the Board of Trustees for the Memorial Foundation of the Memorial Healthcare System.
Henry loved sailing. He and Laure spent countless hours on Galveston Bay and at the Houston Yacht Club, sailing, dancing and enjoying life with friends. He loved music and was an adventurous cook. He was also an avid reader, keeping up with medical journals and spy novels until his last days. Henry will be remembered as a quiet, humble, compassionate man with a quick wit and great sense of humor. He was universally loved by his patients, colleagues, friends and family. He will be greatly missed.
The family will hold a private memorial service in the future. If you would like to make a donation in Henry's honor, please consider the American Cancer Society, the Houston Food Bank or the Galveston Bay Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.